In last trading session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw 20,686,720 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.03 trading at -$0.27 or -1.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.84 Billion. That closing price of PLUG’s stock is at a discount of -11.69% from its 52-week high price of $19.02 and is indicating a premium of 85.14% from its 52-week low price of $2.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 38.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.56%, in the last five days PLUG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $18.89- price level, adding 9.85% to its value on the day. Plug Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of 438.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.75% in past 5-day. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) showed a performance of 35.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.91 Million shares which calculate 2.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -17.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.66% for stock’s current value.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110.04 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90.88 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $61Million and $94.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 80.4% while estimating it to be -3.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%