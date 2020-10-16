In last trading session, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw 1,269,994 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at -$0.02 or -3.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.07 Million. That closing price of PSHG’s stock is at a discount of -105.56% from its 52-week high price of $1.11 and is indicating a premium of 31.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 857.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.63%, in the last five days PSHG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 38.67% to its value on the day. Performance Shipping Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.05% in past 5-day. Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) showed a performance of -10.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.5 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%