In last trading session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) saw 7,041,224 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at -$0.05 or -4.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $552.84 Million. That closing price of NAK’s stock is at a discount of -128.44% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 67.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.39%, in the last five days NAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 12.1% to its value on the day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 154.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.22% in past 5-day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) showed a performance of 9.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.21 Million shares which calculate 1.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 139.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.72. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +241.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.35% for stock’s current value.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -277.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86 institutions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at NAK for having 14.61 Million shares of worth $20.89 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., which was holding about 7.6 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.86 Million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Gabelli Gold Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11129598 shares of worth $18.03 Million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.39 Million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.