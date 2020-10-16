In last trading session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw 1,332,279 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.49 trading at $0.31 or 1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.2 Billion. That closing price of NIU’s stock is at a discount of -0.98% from its 52-week high price of $29.78 and is indicating a premium of 79.38% from its 52-week low price of $6.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 880.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Niu Technologies (NIU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.06%, in the last five days NIU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $29.78- price level, adding 0.97% to its value on the day. Niu Technologies’s shares saw a change of 245.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.94% in past 5-day. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) showed a performance of 45.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.68 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Niu Technologies is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +316.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5% while that of industry is -19. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.5% in the current quarter and calculating 23.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $146.36 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $116.97 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 147.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.86%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for Niu Technologies that are currently holding shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at NIU for having 3.54 Million shares of worth $56.62 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 2.73 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.62 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 244385 shares of worth $5.14 Million or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 107.31 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.22 Million in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.