In last trading session, Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) saw 1,233,055 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.63 trading at $0.08 or 1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $322.08 Million. That closing price of LOOP’s stock is at a discount of -82.96% from its 52-week high price of $13.96 and is indicating a premium of 20.71% from its 52-week low price of $6.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 220.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.06%, in the last five days LOOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $12.70- price level, adding 39.92% to its value on the day. Loop Industries, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -38.47% in past 5-day. Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) showed a performance of -43.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.69 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 103.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +109.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 96.59% for stock’s current value.

Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%