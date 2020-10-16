In last trading session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw 10,880,308 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.91 trading at $0.04 or 0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01 Billion. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -85.13% from its 52-week high price of $23.9 and is indicating a premium of 83.35% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $13.69- price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies AG’s shares saw a change of 91.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.72% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of 64.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.6 Million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.27 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.01 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $45.57 Million and $44.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.4% while estimating it to be 4.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%