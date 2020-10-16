In last trading session, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) saw 1,442,697 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.3 trading at -$0.04 or -11.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.75 Million. That closing price of TRCH’s stock is at a discount of -263.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.09 and is indicating a premium of 30% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -11.63%, in the last five days TRCH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $0.3987 price level, adding 24.76% to its value on the day. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.72% in past 5-day. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) showed a performance of 5.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.27 Million shares which calculate 3.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 800% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +800% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 800% for stock’s current value.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85Million for the same. And 0 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $311Million and $237Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -72.7% while estimating it to be -81% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -58.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%