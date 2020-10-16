In last trading session, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw 1,954,870 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at -$0.1 or -3.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.44 Million. That closing price of MDGS’s stock is at a discount of -110.2% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 66.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.92%, in the last five days MDGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the stock touched $3.99-3 price level, adding 38.6% to its value on the day. Medigus Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 40.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 61.18% in past 5-day. Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) showed a performance of 89.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.47 Million shares which calculate 4.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $158.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6373.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $158.61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $158.61. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +6373.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6373.88% for stock’s current value.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%