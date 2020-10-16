In last trading session, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw 1,943,352 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.21 trading at $0.89 or 12.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $802.94 Million. That closing price of GLNG’s stock is at a discount of -93.18% from its 52-week high price of $15.86 and is indicating a premium of 44.7% from its 52-week low price of $4.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.16%, in the last five days GLNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $8.22-0 price level, adding 0.12% to its value on the day. Golar LNG Limited’s shares saw a change of -42.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.39% in past 5-day. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) showed a performance of -32.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.15 Million shares which calculate 3.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +204.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.8% for stock’s current value.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golar LNG Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +38.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is 6.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.2% in the current quarter and calculating -33.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -5.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $89.31 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $109.25 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $98.67 Million and $139.05 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.5% while estimating it to be -21.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 255 institutions for Golar LNG Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the top institutional holder at GLNG for having 11.17 Million shares of worth $80.9 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.72 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.63 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2508463 shares of worth $18.16 Million or 2.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.61 Million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.