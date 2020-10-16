In last trading session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) saw 3,377,612 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.8. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.15 trading at $0.41 or 2.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.46 Billion. That closing price of EGO’s stock is at a discount of -0.14% from its 52-week high price of $14.17 and is indicating a premium of 67.49% from its 52-week low price of $4.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.98%, in the last five days EGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $14.17- price level, adding 0.14% to its value on the day. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 76.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.34% in past 5-day. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) showed a performance of 26.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.94 Million shares which calculate 1.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.51. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.19% for stock’s current value.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $95.56 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $139.81 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018. Company posted $114.74 Million and $111.88 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.7% while estimating it to be 25% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 121.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%