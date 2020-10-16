In last trading session, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) saw 2,457,804 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.07 trading at $0.89 or 4.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.07 Billion. That closing price of UNFI’s stock is at a discount of -22.6% from its 52-week high price of $23.38 and is indicating a premium of 73.78% from its 52-week low price of $5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.74 in the current quarter.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.9%, in the last five days UNFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $20.05- price level, adding 4.89% to its value on the day. United Natural Foods, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 117.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.94% in past 5-day. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) showed a performance of 11.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.34 Million shares which calculate 9.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +109.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.85% for stock’s current value.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Natural Foods, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +66.7% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.47% while that of industry is 8.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 516.7% in the current quarter and calculating 128.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.81 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.88 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $6.02 Billion and $6.14 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.1% while estimating it to be 12.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.32%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 267 institutions for United Natural Foods, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UNFI for having 8.27 Million shares of worth $150.63 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.1 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $111.07 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3366088 shares of worth $60.76 Million or 6.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.51 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.55 Million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.