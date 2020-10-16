In last trading session, Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw 2,679,221 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at -$0.05 or -4.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $133.58 Million. That closing price of SESN’s stock is at a discount of -35.09% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 67.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.2%, in the last five days SESN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 15.56% to its value on the day. Sesen Bio, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.64% in past 5-day. Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) showed a performance of 5.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 Million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 200% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +338.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 97.37% for stock’s current value.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -116.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%