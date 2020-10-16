In last trading session, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw 1,561,314 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.76 trading at -$0.06 or -1.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $253.8 Million. That closing price of FBIO’s stock is at a discount of -73.19% from its 52-week high price of $4.78 and is indicating a premium of 62.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.95%, in the last five days FBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $4.58-3 price level, adding 39.74% to its value on the day. Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -37.98% in past 5-day. Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) showed a performance of -36.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.17 Million shares which calculate 1.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 218.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +443.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 72.1% for stock’s current value.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.32 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.08 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $9.77 Million and $11.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.8% while estimating it to be 17.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.4%