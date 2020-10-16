In last trading session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw 1,135,504 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.29 trading at -$1.4 or -8.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $482.1 Million. That closing price of BCLI’s stock is at a discount of -17.4% from its 52-week high price of $17.95 and is indicating a premium of 76.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 396.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 494.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.39%, in the last five days BCLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $17.95- price level, adding 14.82% to its value on the day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 257.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.76% in past 5-day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) showed a performance of 8.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.53 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 30.8% for stock’s current value.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -52.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%