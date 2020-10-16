In recent trading session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw 3,024,485 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at $0.08 or 3.02% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $18.21 Billion. That current trading price of BBVA’s stock is at a discount of -112.45% from its 52-week high price of $5.8 and is indicating a premium of 8.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.02%, in the last five days BBVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $2.77-1 price level, adding 1.99% to its value on the day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s shares saw a change of -51.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.04% in past 5-day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) showed a performance of -3.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.12 Million shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.34. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +95.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.16% for stock’s current value.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.2%