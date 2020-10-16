In last trading session, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw 1,300,922 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at -$0.03 or -2.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.23 Million. That closing price of EARS’s stock is at a discount of -95.1% from its 52-week high price of $1.99 and is indicating a premium of 36.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.86%, in the last five days EARS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the stock touched $1.3 price level, adding 21.54% to its value on the day. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -37.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.43% in past 5-day. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) showed a performance of 27.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.21 Million shares which calculate 31.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1301.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1301.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1301.96% for stock’s current value.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%