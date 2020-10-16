In last trading session, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) saw 4,674,154 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.73 trading at -$0.07 or -1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.9 Billion. That closing price of PAA’s stock is at a discount of -194.5% from its 52-week high price of $19.82 and is indicating a premium of 55.42% from its 52-week low price of $3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.03%, in the last five days PAA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $7.00-3 price level, adding 3.86% to its value on the day. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s shares saw a change of -63.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.65% in past 5-day. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) showed a performance of -1.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.28 Million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +152.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.87% for stock’s current value.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.18 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.61 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $7.89 Billion and $9.15 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -34.3% while estimating it to be -38.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.59%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 9.14%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 436 institutions for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at PAA for having 43.43 Million shares of worth $383.96 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 35.67 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $315.36 Million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 40480343 shares of worth $392.66 Million or 5.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.33 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $109.85 Million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.