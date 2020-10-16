For Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.83 in the current quarter.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $227.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 104.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $105 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $290. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +160.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.76% for stock’s current value.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Novavax, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +483.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -278.77% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 347.3% in the current quarter and calculating 754.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6159.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $230.56 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $905.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%