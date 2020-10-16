In last trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw 1,021,453 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.04 trading at $0.02 or 0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $437.23 Million. That closing price of NEX’s stock is at a discount of -250% from its 52-week high price of $7.14 and is indicating a premium of 50.98% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.99%, in the last five days NEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the stock touched $2.20-7 price level, adding 7.48% to its value on the day. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.56% in past 5-day. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) showed a performance of 17.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.81 Million shares which calculate 3.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +145.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.96% for stock’s current value.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 413.04% while that of industry is -27.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -445.5% in the current quarter and calculating -222.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -39.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $169.52 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $180.14 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $443.95 Million and $648.43 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -61.8% while estimating it to be -72.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -259.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 237 institutions for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Feinberg Stephen is the top institutional holder at NEX for having 40.08 Million shares of worth $98.2 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 18.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 20.79 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.93 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7152532 shares of worth $17.52 Million or 3.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.54 Million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.