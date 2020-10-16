In recent trading session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw 1,145,761 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.4 trading at -$0.34 or -2.67% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $11.09 Billion. That current trading price of GFI’s stock is at a discount of -20.16% from its 52-week high price of $14.9 and is indicating a premium of 69.44% from its 52-week low price of $3.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gold Fields Limited (GFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.67%, in the last five days GFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $13.13- price level, adding 5.54% to its value on the day. Gold Fields Limited’s shares saw a change of 87.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.85% in past 5-day. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) showed a performance of -14.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.8 Million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.53% for stock’s current value.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 146.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.5%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.19 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.32%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 274 institutions for Gold Fields Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GFI for having 85.09 Million shares of worth $799.88 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 30.51 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $286.75 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 47595949 shares of worth $620.18 Million or 5.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $443.02 Million in the company or a holder of 3.85% of company’s stock.