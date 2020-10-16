In recent trading session, AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw 1,857,591 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at $0.16 or 16.69% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $13.32 Million. That current trading price of ANTE’s stock is at a discount of -71.03% from its 52-week high price of $1.83 and is indicating a premium of 41.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 82.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 609.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.69%, in the last five days ANTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 12.1% to its value on the day. AirNet Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.46% in past 5-day. AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) showed a performance of 26.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.26 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3124.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +3124.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3124.3% for stock’s current value.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%