In last trading session, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) saw 1,128,083 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.5 trading at -$1.34 or -1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.79 Billion. That closing price of AYI’s stock is at a discount of -50.31% from its 52-week high price of $143.55 and is indicating a premium of 29.36% from its 52-week low price of $67.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 940.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 525.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.82 in the current quarter.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.38%, in the last five days AYI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $103.97 price level, adding 8.15% to its value on the day. Acuity Brands, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.95% in past 5-day. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) showed a performance of -9.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.41 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $104 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $125. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -47.64% for stock’s current value.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acuity Brands, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +10.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.01% while that of industry is 2.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -14.6% in the current quarter and calculating -11.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $782.61 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $762.95 Million in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.71%

AYI Dividends

Acuity Brands, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 07 and January 11, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.54%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.52 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.35%.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 575 institutions for Acuity Brands, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AYI for having 3.8 Million shares of worth $363.69 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.54 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $339.09 Million.

On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1325331 shares of worth $126.89 Million or 3.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $127.35 Million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.