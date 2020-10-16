In last trading session, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw 1,321,341 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.03 or -2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.21 Million. That closing price of ARPO’s stock is at a discount of -39.71% from its 52-week high price of $1.9 and is indicating a premium of 69.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 667.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.16%, in the last five days ARPO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the stock touched $1.525 price level, adding 10.82% to its value on the day. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 118.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.23% in past 5-day. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) showed a performance of 9.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 Million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +47.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 47.06% for stock’s current value.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -87.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at ARPO for having 5.19 Million shares of worth $6.49 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.8% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.82 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.27 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 802614 shares of worth $1Million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 339.61 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $424.51 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.