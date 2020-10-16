In last trading session, Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) saw 1,939,279 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.03 or 7.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.74 Million. That closing price of ADXS’s stock is at a discount of -252.38% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 37.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.263. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 731.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.08%, in the last five days ADXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $0.4288 price level, adding 2.33% to its value on the day. Advaxis, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.97% in past 5-day. Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) showed a performance of -4.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.42 Million shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1090.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1090.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1090.48% for stock’s current value.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%