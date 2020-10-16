In last trading session, ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) saw 1,757,815 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.34 trading at $0.05 or 2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.06 Million. That closing price of ADMA’s stock is at a discount of -124.36% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 38.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 270.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +412.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 156.41% for stock’s current value.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.81 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.52 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $7.22 Million and $12.04 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.8% while estimating it to be -4.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 125 institutions for ADMA Biologics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at ADMA for having 16.58 Million shares of worth $48.59 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 19.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.72 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.77 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2087866 shares of worth $6.12 Million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.31 Million in the company or a holder of 1.5% of company’s stock.