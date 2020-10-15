In last trading session, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) saw 2,072,783 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.77 trading at $0.84 or 12.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $162.83 Million. That closing price of ETON’s stock is at a discount of -17.37% from its 52-week high price of $9.12 and is indicating a premium of 67.82% from its 52-week low price of $2.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 315.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.12%, in the last five days ETON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $8.14-4 price level, adding 4.55% to its value on the day. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.48% in past 5-day. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) showed a performance of -6.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 906.73 Million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 105.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +157.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 67.31% for stock’s current value.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +96.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.68% while that of industry is 13.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.7% in the current quarter and calculating -46.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 334.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.06 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 51.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at ETON for having 3.64 Million shares of worth $19.84 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 17.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., which was holding about 802.62 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.37 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 294733 shares of worth $2.31 Million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 213.28 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.16 Million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.