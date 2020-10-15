In last trading session, Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) saw 11,337,576 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.88 trading at -$0.22 or -3.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.69 Billion. That closing price of APHA’s stock is at a discount of -9.52% from its 52-week high price of $6.44 and is indicating a premium of 66.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aphria Inc. (APHA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.61%, in the last five days APHA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $6.44-8 price level, adding 8.7% to its value on the day. Aphria Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.4% in past 5-day. Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) showed a performance of 26.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.15 Million shares which calculate 6.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +100.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.88% for stock’s current value.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 219 institutions for Aphria Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at APHA for having 6.98 Million shares of worth $29.93 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 6.47 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.74 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6488328 shares of worth $27.83 Million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.8 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.15 Million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.