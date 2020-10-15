In last trading session, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) saw 1,617,572 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.84 trading at -$0.06 or -3.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $308.55 Million. That closing price of VYNE’s stock is at a discount of -144.02% from its 52-week high price of $4.49 and is indicating a premium of 45.65% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.16%, in the last five days VYNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 6.6% to its value on the day. VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.65% in past 5-day. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) showed a performance of 11.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.63 Million shares which calculate 3.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 284.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +715.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 63.04% for stock’s current value.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.25 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%