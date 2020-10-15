In last trading session, Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) saw 10,990,491 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.07 trading at $0.07 or 1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $70.9 Million. That closing price of WWR’s stock is at a discount of -138.88% from its 52-week high price of $14.5 and is indicating a premium of 95.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.17%, in the last five days WWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $11.25- price level, adding 46.04% to its value on the day. Westwater Resources, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 187.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -48.21% in past 5-day. Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) showed a performance of 235.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.51 Million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $150 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2371.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $150 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2371.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2371.17% for stock’s current value.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%