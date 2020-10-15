In last trading session, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) saw 1,290,695 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.05 trading at $0.03 or 1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $281.55 Million. That closing price of WPRT’s stock is at a discount of -65.37% from its 52-week high price of $3.39 and is indicating a premium of 65.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.74%, in the last five days WPRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $2.31-1 price level, adding 11.06% to its value on the day. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.3% in past 5-day. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) showed a performance of 22.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.12 Million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 109.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +241.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.95% for stock’s current value.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.26 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $69.45 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $75.4 Million and $74.33 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -40% while estimating it to be -6.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%