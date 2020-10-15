In last trading session, VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) saw 2,081,663 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.32 trading at $2.68 or 31.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $270.75 Million. That closing price of VOXX’s stock is at a discount of -3.36% from its 52-week high price of $11.7 and is indicating a premium of 83.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 282.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 123.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VOXX International Corporation (VOXX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 31.02%, in the last five days VOXX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $11.70- price level, adding 3.25% to its value on the day. VOXX International Corporation’s shares saw a change of 158.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.64% in past 5-day. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) showed a performance of 69.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 670.69 Million shares which calculate 5.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.3 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -53.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -53.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.18% for stock’s current value.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $142.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $112.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021. Company posted $110.11 Million and $101.08 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.4% while estimating it to be 11.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%