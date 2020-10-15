In last trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) saw 8,614,605 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $215.34 trading at -$56.12 or -20.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.55 Billion. That closing price of VRTX’s stock is at a discount of -42.14% from its 52-week high price of $306.08 and is indicating a premium of 18.82% from its 52-week low price of $174.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.32 in the current quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -20.68%, in the last five days VRTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the stock touched $280.99 price level, adding 22.6% to its value on the day. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -0.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.01% in past 5-day. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) showed a performance of -18.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.39 Million shares which calculate 2.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $304.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $245 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $340. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +57.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.77% for stock’s current value.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +2.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.8% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.6% in the current quarter and calculating 33.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.47 Billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.47 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $949.83 Million and $1.26 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 54.4% while estimating it to be 17.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 118.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.19%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1212 institutions for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VRTX for having 25.51 Million shares of worth $7.41 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 21.2 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.15 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7882982 shares of worth $2.29 Billion or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.39 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.14 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.