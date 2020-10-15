In last trading session, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw 1,073,342 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.17 trading at -$0.13 or -2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $576.72 Million. That closing price of SKT’s stock is at a discount of -190.76% from its 52-week high price of $17.94 and is indicating a premium of 34.36% from its 52-week low price of $4.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.06%, in the last five days SKT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $6.89-1 price level, adding 10.45% to its value on the day. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.14% in past 5-day. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) showed a performance of 9.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.56 Million shares which calculate 18.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.53 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -10.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.17% for stock’s current value.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.8% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -46.7% while that of industry is -21.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -116% in the current quarter and calculating 92.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -25% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86.07 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90.29 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $115.05 Million and $116.56 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -25.2% while estimating it to be -22.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 104.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.7%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 114.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 117.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 365 institutions for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SKT for having 16.11 Million shares of worth $114.86 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 17.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.98 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.77 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5867610 shares of worth $33.39 Million or 6.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.16 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.72 Million in the company or a holder of 4.45% of company’s stock.