In last trading session, ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw 4,331,383 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.6 trading at -$0.04 or -1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.66 Million. That closing price of PIXY’s stock is at a discount of -957.69% from its 52-week high price of $27.5 and is indicating a premium of 2.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.36%, in the last five days PIXY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $3.00-1 price level, adding 11.67% to its value on the day. ShiftPixy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.18% in past 5-day. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) showed a performance of -32.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 739.29 Million shares which calculate 266.89 days to cover the short interests.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.25 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%