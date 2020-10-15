In last trading session, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw 3,995,269 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.28 trading at -$0.09 or -2.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $155.48 Million. That closing price of RIOT’s stock is at a discount of -39.63% from its 52-week high price of $4.58 and is indicating a premium of 84.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.511. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.67%, in the last five days RIOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $3.65-1 price level, adding 10.14% to its value on the day. Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 192.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.31% in past 5-day. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) showed a performance of 8.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.52 Million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +6.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.71% for stock’s current value.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.74 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 43.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 76.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%