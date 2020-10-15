In last trading session, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw 2,405,377 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.7 trading at $0.11 or 6.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.68 Million. That closing price of PHX’s stock is at a discount of -799.41% from its 52-week high price of $15.29 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 125.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 123.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.92%, in the last five days PHX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $2.08 price level, adding 18.27% to its value on the day. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.86% in past 5-day. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) showed a performance of -5.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 88.18 Million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 58.82% for stock’s current value.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.7 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

PHX Dividends

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 10 and December 14, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.13%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.44%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97 institutions for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc is the top institutional holder at PHX for having 2.36 Million shares of worth $6.32 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Edenbrook Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.64 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.38 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 352515 shares of worth $944.74 Thousand or 2.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 223.32 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $598.49 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.