In last trading session, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) saw 30,132,863 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at $0.29 or 19.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.69 Million. That closing price of OCX’s stock is at a discount of -100.57% from its 52-week high price of $3.51 and is indicating a premium of 34.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 277.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 821.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.86%, in the last five days OCX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 18.22% to its value on the day. OncoCyte Corporation’s shares saw a change of -22.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.86% in past 5-day. OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) showed a performance of 19.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.81 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +242.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.29% for stock’s current value.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $300Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $540Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84 institutions for OncoCyte Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at OCX for having 14.72 Million shares of worth $28.11 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 21.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, which was holding about 5.98 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.43 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1104624 shares of worth $2.11 Million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 907.25 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.13 Million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.