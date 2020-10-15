In last trading session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw 1,992,357 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.49 trading at $3.25 or 9.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.68 Billion. That closing price of NNOX’s stock is at a discount of -77.83% from its 52-week high price of $66.67 and is indicating a premium of 45.99% from its 52-week low price of $20.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +86.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 73.38% for stock’s current value.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%