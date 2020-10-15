In last trading session, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw 2,869,336 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.67 trading at -$0.18 or -6.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.49 Million. That closing price of MDRR’s stock is at a discount of -129.59% from its 52-week high price of $6.13 and is indicating a premium of 61.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.32%, in the last five days MDRR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $6.13-5 price level, adding 59.87% to its value on the day. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved 115.8% in past 5-day. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) showed a performance of 92.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.13 Million shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 31.09% for stock’s current value.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +92.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -84.6% in the current quarter and calculating 6.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.29 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.95 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.91 Million and $3.11 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20% while estimating it to be -5.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 22 and October 22, 2019, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 42.69%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.5 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company is the top institutional holder at MDRR for having 43.98 Thousand shares of worth $80.49 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 15.74 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.8 Thousand.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Total Stock Market Index Tr are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 607 shares of worth $1.11 Thousand or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 376 shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $490 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.