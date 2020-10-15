In last trading session, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw 2,142,427 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.82 trading at $0.44 or 18.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.78 Million. That closing price of CHCI’s stock is at a discount of -121.99% from its 52-week high price of $6.26 and is indicating a premium of 62.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 755.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 153.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.49%, in the last five days CHCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $3.14-1 price level, adding 10.19% to its value on the day. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 44.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.62% in past 5-day. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) showed a performance of 24.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.34 Million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 148.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +148.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 148.23% for stock’s current value.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%