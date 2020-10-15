In last trading session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw 1,481,089 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.61 trading at -$0.18 or -2.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.94 Billion. That closing price of GGAL’s stock is at a discount of -167.78% from its 52-week high price of $17.7 and is indicating a premium of 14.37% from its 52-week low price of $5.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 835.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.79 in the current quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.65%, in the last five days GGAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $7.34-9 price level, adding 9.88% to its value on the day. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s shares saw a change of -59.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.37% in past 5-day. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) showed a performance of -28.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.8 Million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.81. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +214.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -52.65% for stock’s current value.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.72% while that of industry is -28.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -50.9% in the current quarter and calculating -27% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $510.93 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $602.73 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $673.89 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -24.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 189.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.94%

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.21%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.08 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 226 institutions for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GGAL for having 3.3 Million shares of worth $32.02 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, which was holding about 992.46 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.63 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 873357 shares of worth $9.02 Million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 830.36 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.96 Million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.