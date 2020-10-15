In last trading session, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw 3,037,773 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $108.97 trading at $2.32 or 2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.73 Billion. That closing price of ENPH’s stock is at a discount of -2.11% from its 52-week high price of $111.27 and is indicating a premium of 84.23% from its 52-week low price of $17.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.18%, in the last five days ENPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $111.27 price level, adding 2.07% to its value on the day. Enphase Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 317.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.07% in past 5-day. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) showed a performance of 56.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.47 Million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.8 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -25.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -8.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.94% for stock’s current value.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enphase Energy, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +180.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.16% while that of industry is 13.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -20% in the current quarter and calculating 5.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $168.58 Million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $243.34 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $180.06 Million and $210.03 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -6.4% while estimating it to be 15.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.38%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 336 institutions for Enphase Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ENPH for having 10.67 Million shares of worth $507.58 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.18 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $484.17 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4365149 shares of worth $263.48 Million or 3.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.04 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $144.55 Million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.