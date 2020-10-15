In last trading session, Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) saw 2,152,290 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at -$0.01 or -3.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.18 Million. That closing price of DXLG’s stock is at a discount of -489.29% from its 52-week high price of $1.65 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.51%, in the last five days DXLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 27.61% to its value on the day. Destination XL Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.11% in past 5-day. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) showed a performance of -1.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.68 Million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 971.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +971.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 971.43% for stock’s current value.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.23 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76.44 Million in the next quarter that will end in July 01, 2020. Company posted $117.07 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -51.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%