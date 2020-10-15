In last trading session, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw 8,830,758 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.99 trading at $0.65 or 14.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $301.56 Million. That closing price of AVXL’s stock is at a discount of -26.45% from its 52-week high price of $6.31 and is indicating a premium of 55.91% from its 52-week low price of $2.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 464.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 622.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.86%, in the last five days AVXL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $5.59-9 price level, adding 9.3% to its value on the day. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares saw a change of 95.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.09% in past 5-day. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) showed a performance of 26.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.35 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 113.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +140.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 60.32% for stock’s current value.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -39.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%