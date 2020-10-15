In last trading session, AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw 2,174,444 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.8. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.37 trading at $2.61 or 14.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $574Million. That closing price of ANAB’s stock is at a discount of -93.81% from its 52-week high price of $39.48 and is indicating a premium of 50.91% from its 52-week low price of $10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 156.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 210.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.73 in the current quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.7%, in the last five days ANAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $24.44- price level, adding 16.65% to its value on the day. AnaptysBio, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.82% in past 5-day. AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) showed a performance of 34.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.3 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +76.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.36% for stock’s current value.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AnaptysBio, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +30.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.94% while that of industry is 13.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.5% in the current quarter and calculating 62.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 295.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.67 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 183 institutions for AnaptysBio, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ANAB for having 3.08 Million shares of worth $68.7 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.53 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.49 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 989848 shares of worth $17.15 Million or 3.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 735Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.2 Million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.