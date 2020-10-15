In last trading session, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) saw 1,281,597 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.17 trading at -$3.75 or -8.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $855.17 Million. That closing price of FLGT’s stock is at a discount of -37.46% from its 52-week high price of $52.47 and is indicating a premium of 82.45% from its 52-week low price of $6.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 758.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 960.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.55 in the current quarter.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.95%, in the last five days FLGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $46.40- price level, adding 17.74% to its value on the day. Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 195.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.14% in past 5-day. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) showed a performance of 26.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.92 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +96.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.3% for stock’s current value.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +153.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 557.89% while that of industry is 5.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 292.9% in the current quarter and calculating 1625% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 305.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.46 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.49 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $10.35 Million and $8.39 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 368.3% while estimating it to be 597.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.45%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 140.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91 institutions for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.a. is the top institutional holder at FLGT for having 788.35 Thousand shares of worth $12.61 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 708.66 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.34 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 279570 shares of worth $4.47 Million or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 245.39 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.47 Million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.