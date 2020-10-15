In last trading session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) saw 1,839,133 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at $0.17 or 20.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $123.57 Million. That closing price of AAU’s stock is at a discount of -6.86% from its 52-week high price of $1.09 and is indicating a premium of 79.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 465.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 794.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.23%, in the last five days AAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 0.97% to its value on the day. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 73.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.34% in past 5-day. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) showed a performance of 15.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 655.75 Million shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +96.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.76% for stock’s current value.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%