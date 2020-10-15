In last trading session, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) saw 6,114,300 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at -$0.02 or -2.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.39 Million. That closing price of MDLY’s stock is at a discount of -339.51% from its 52-week high price of $3.56 and is indicating a premium of 65.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medley Management Inc. (MDLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.93%, in the last five days MDLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 12 when the stock touched $2.79 price level, adding 71.12% to its value on the day. Medley Management Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.94% in past 5-day. Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) showed a performance of 24.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 248.41 Million shares which calculate 124.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 270.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +270.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 270.37% for stock’s current value.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.31 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.31 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $11.54 Million and $10.65 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -28% while estimating it to be -22% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.01%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32 institutions for Medley Management Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at MDLY for having 579.1 Thousand shares of worth $447.07 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 170.3 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $131.47 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 55034 shares of worth $42.49 Thousand or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53.86 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $41.58 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.