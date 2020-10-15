In last trading session, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw 1,769,148 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at -$0.06 or -4.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.06 Million. That closing price of ABEO’s stock is at a discount of -296.18% from its 52-week high price of $5.19 and is indicating a premium of 23.66% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.38%, in the last five days ABEO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 17.09% to its value on the day. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.5% in past 5-day. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) showed a performance of -34.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.22 Million shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 467.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1121.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 52.67% for stock’s current value.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.07 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $100Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 900%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 130 institutions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at ABEO for having 7.21 Million shares of worth $21.03 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 5.5 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.03 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1760180 shares of worth $5.13 Million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.99 Million in the company or a holder of 1.5% of company’s stock.