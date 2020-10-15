In last trading session, RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw 3,258,421 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at $0.24 or 17.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62Million. That closing price of RNWK’s stock is at a discount of -38.27% from its 52-week high price of $2.24 and is indicating a premium of 80.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 500.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 431.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.39%, in the last five days RNWK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 5.81% to its value on the day. RealNetworks, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.55% in past 5-day. RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) showed a performance of 24.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 447.45 Million shares which calculate 1.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 301.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +301.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 301.23% for stock’s current value.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.11 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2017. Company posted $29.73 Million and $31.05 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.4% while estimating it to be -3.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%